LOW KMS!! LOADED 4x4 NORTH W/ PREMIUM 3.2L V6 AND COLD WEATHER GROUP! Heated seats & steering, remote start, backup camera, premium 8.4-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights and more!

2015 Jeep Cherokee

108,167 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH V6 4x4 | LOW KMS | REMOTE START | HTD SEATS

11910791

2015 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH V6 4x4 | LOW KMS | REMOTE START | HTD SEATS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,167KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS8FW520324

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,167 KM

LOW KMS!! LOADED 4x4 NORTH W/ PREMIUM 3.2L V6 AND COLD WEATHER GROUP! Heated seats & steering, remote start, backup camera, premium 8.4-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Jeep Cherokee