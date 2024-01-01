$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH V6 4x4 | LOW KMS | REMOTE START | HTD SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,167 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! LOADED 4x4 NORTH W/ PREMIUM 3.2L V6 AND COLD WEATHER GROUP! Heated seats & steering, remote start, backup camera, premium 8.4-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
613-746-8500
613-746-8500