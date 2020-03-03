Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk TRAILHAWK, LEATHER, SUNROOF, V6, REAR CAM, CLEAN!!

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk TRAILHAWK, LEATHER, SUNROOF, V6, REAR CAM, CLEAN!!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,467KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4681995
  • Stock #: 19-7319A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS4FW702152
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER

Compare at $20085 - Myers Cadillac is just $19500!

JUST LANDED- 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk V6 4wd- Leather , heated seats, remote start, power liftgate, sunroof, Alloys, Super clean, certified! NO admin fees.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Safety
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Off Road Suspension
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • 4.083 Axle Ratio
  • Electronic Range Select
  • Jeep Active Drive II
  • Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Harman Radio Manufacturer
  • Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details
  • Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
  • Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 8.4" touch screen display
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 59.8 L Fuel Tank
  • 1000# Maximum Payload
  • GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 4 Skid Plates
  • Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

