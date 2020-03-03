2015 Jeep Cherokee

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Compass

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Safety Hill Descent Control

Rear child safety locks Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps

Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT

Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net

160 Amp Alternator

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Auxiliary transmission oil cooler

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Off Road Suspension

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Parkview Back-Up Camera

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Front And Rear Map Lights

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Roof Rack Rails Only

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

4.083 Axle Ratio

Electronic Range Select

Jeep Active Drive II

Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command

GPS Antenna Input

Harman Radio Manufacturer

Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details

Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats

Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat

Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

8.4" touch screen display

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

59.8 L Fuel Tank

1000# Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

4 Skid Plates

Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

