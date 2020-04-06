2015 Jeep Cherokee

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1
This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Class III Receiver Hitch, Full Size Spare Tire, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation. This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LUXURY GROUP -inc: Ventilated Front Seats, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, Engine Oil Cooler, 3.251 Axle Ratio, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED INSERTS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18 x 7 Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. Why Southbank? Buy with Confidence! 150 Point Inspection! + 48 Hour Money Back Guarantee! + 30 Day Exchange Privilege! + Lifetime Engine Warranty! With over 200 used vehicles in stock Southbank Dodge is YOUR best choice for used Vehicles! Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Southbank Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1.
