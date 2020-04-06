Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,016KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4880001
  • Stock #: W0229A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS0FW542767
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Blue Jeep Cherokee Limited! Loaded with options such as black/brown leather Interior, Navigation, Trailer Tow/Haul, Cruise Adaptor, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Rims and so much more. Come see this Blue Jeep Cherokee Limited before it's gone!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

