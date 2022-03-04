Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

103,074 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Sport

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Sport

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8536193
  • Stock #: 01603
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB9FW769931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01603
  • Mileage 103,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Remote Starter
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

