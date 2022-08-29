Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

118,624 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

North 4x4 |BACKUP CAM |HTD SEATS |CLIMATE CONTROL

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,624KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9100588
  • Stock #: 221122
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS8FW756505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 221122
  • Mileage 118,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Great features in this Jeep Cherokee North like a backup camera, heated seats, heated steering, hill start assist, climate control, automatic headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, terrain selector (Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud), power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, tow package, SiriusXM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting afull detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors

