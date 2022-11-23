$15,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude 4WD
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
173,152KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9361162
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS6FW582269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,152 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wallace Automobiles
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4