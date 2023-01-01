Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

147,300 KM

Details Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mazda

613-801-0253

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Location

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

147,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9804262
  Stock #: 226601
  VIN: 1C4PJMBS8FW678633

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Rear cargo: liftgate
Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg
Approach angle: 30 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Passenger volume: 2,956L (104.4 cu.ft.)
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Departure angle: 32 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L
Fuel economy highway: 9.4L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Interior cargo volume: 697 L (25 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,555 L (55 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Fuel economy combined: 10.9L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Ground clearance (min): 224mm (8.8)
Curb weight: 1,827kg (4,028lbs)
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,902mm (74.9)
Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8)
Wheelbase: 2,718mm (107.0)
Front tires: 245/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 245/65TR17.0
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leather
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bank Street Mazda

Bank Street Mazda

Primary

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

