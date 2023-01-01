$18,500+ tax & licensing
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Bank Street Mazda
613-801-0253
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr Trailhawk
Location
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0253
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
147,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9804262
- Stock #: 226601
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS8FW678633
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Rear cargo: liftgate
Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg
Approach angle: 30 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Passenger volume: 2,956L (104.4 cu.ft.)
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Departure angle: 32 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L
Fuel economy highway: 9.4L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Interior cargo volume: 697 L (25 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,555 L (55 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Fuel economy combined: 10.9L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Ground clearance (min): 224mm (8.8)
Curb weight: 1,827kg (4,028lbs)
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,902mm (74.9)
Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8)
Wheelbase: 2,718mm (107.0)
Front tires: 245/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 245/65TR17.0
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leather
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8