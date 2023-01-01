$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-277-6455
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Sport 4WD **ARRIVING SOON**
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-277-6455
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
84,922KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9847091
- Stock #: 90
- VIN: 1C4PJMAS0FW718060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 90
- Mileage 84,922 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7