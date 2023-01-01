Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

84,922 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4WD **ARRIVING SOON**

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4WD **ARRIVING SOON**

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

  1. 9847091
  2. 9847091
  3. 9847091
  4. 9847091
  5. 9847091
  6. 9847091
  7. 9847091
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,922KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9847091
  • Stock #: 90
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAS0FW718060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 90
  • Mileage 84,922 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 122,939 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Cou...
 108,354 KM
$15,285 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R...
 246,434 KM
$6,955 + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-277-XXXX

(click to show)

613-277-6455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory