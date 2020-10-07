Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

127,500 KM

Details Description

$19,942

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,942

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$19,942

+ taxes & licensing

127,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6034101
  • Stock #: 200668
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG3FC831129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 127,500 KM

Vehicle Description

I'm new here. I haven't been prepared for my full picture shoot yet but feel free to come and visit me. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of quality pre-owned vehicles. With over 300 vehicles in stock we are confident we will have a vehicle in your price point.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 94,977 KM
$16,426 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta HAT...
 41,835 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 48,187 KM
$16,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory