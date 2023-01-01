Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

134,814 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4| LEATHER | REAR CAM | NAV | SUNROOF

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4| LEATHER | REAR CAM | NAV | SUNROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,814KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9959276
  • Stock #: 230447
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG1FC821035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230447
  • Mileage 134,814 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED LIMITED W/ SAND BEIGE LEATHER, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS & STEERING AND REMOTE START!! 8.4-in touch screen, 20-in alloys, tow package, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, terrain select (Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock), paddle shifters, garage door opener, auto headlights, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

