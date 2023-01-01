Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Patriot

166,343 KM

Details Description Features

$13,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1697042067
  2. 1697042068
  3. 1697042068
  4. 1697042068
  5. 1697042068
  6. 1697042068
  7. 1697042067
  8. 1697042065
  9. 1697042067
  10. 1697042068
  11. 1697042065
  12. 1697042067
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,871

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528065
  • Stock #: A5158
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB3FD101123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,343 KM

Vehicle Description

North Edition * 4WD * Cruise Control * Traction Control * 12V DC Outlet * Fog Lights * Rear Wiper * AM/FM/AUX * Heated Mirrors****WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 116,701 KM
$10,871 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V LX
 244,210 KM
$14,871 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 4d...
 142,889 KM
$15,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory