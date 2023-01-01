2015 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $13,871 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 6 , 3 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10528065

10528065 Stock #: A5158

A5158 VIN: 1C4NJRAB3FD101123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 166,343 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.