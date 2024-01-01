$21,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD Fast Approvals, Easy Financing
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,682KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG5FL740973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an off-road beast thats fully equipped for adventure? Check out this 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4-door with 4WD. This rig is packed with modifications that will make your next trip into the wild even more epic.
Heres a breakdown of what it comes with:
This Jeep is built for anything. Ready for your next adventure? Come check it out!
Heres a breakdown of what it comes with:
- Eight by eight awning ($250)
- Atlas rock sliders/steps ($750)
- Hinge steps to access roof rack ($100)
- 2 watertight roof boxes, mounted ($340)
- 4 traction boards, mounted & locked with combination 1962 ($200)
- Aftermarket 18-inch black wheels ($1,200)
- 34" BF Goodrich all-terrain K02 tires ($1,200)
- Skid plates for control arms ($95), evac canister ($120), front/rear differential ($175), transmission ($185), and oil pan ($140)
- 2.5 lift with Taraflex 9250 shocks ($1,900)
- Tablet holder and RAM mount ($120)
- Smittybilt roof cage (4x6) ($750)
- Upgraded hood latches
- XRC 9500 lb Smittybilt steel cable winch (tested, never used) ($360)
- Rough Country winch mount ($270)
- RTO Winch Recovery kit ($150)
- JW Speaker Evolution J LED headlights ($675)
- LED fog lights and windshield-mounted spot/flood lights
- 13 flexible antenna
- Smittybilt heavy-duty tailgate hinges and tire mount ($550)
- NBX Trail Gear tire-mounted storage bag ($100)
- 5 lb propane tank with mount ($250)
- Watertight bumper with 6-gallon water storage & spout
- Smittybilt heavy-duty floor mats
- Wind deflectors
- Hood-mounted shovel with lock
- Front and rear metal grip handles
- XG Cargo rear roll bar storage bags (pair)
- Jeep-specific roll bar storage bags (pair)
- Cargo ceiling net
- Fire extinguisher with roll bar mount
- Sound insulation headliners ($400)
- Switched USB and 12-volt outlets in rear
- Rear hatch storage shelf
- Tailgate fold-down table
- Rough Country safe under driver seat ($150)
- 2-inch trailer hitch receiver
- Wheel locks
- Deep Sleep Jeep air mattress ($175)
This Jeep is built for anything. Ready for your next adventure? Come check it out!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email AutoAgents
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-3884
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2015 Jeep Wrangler