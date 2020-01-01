Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Winter and Summer Tires

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Winter and Summer Tires

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$29,870

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,721KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4413420
  • Stock #: V0508B
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG5FL622616
Black
Black
SUV / Crossover
Gasoline
Automatic
4-door

Comes with winter and summer tires! Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Hard and Soft Top, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Leather Interior and much more! Come see this beautiful black trail rated 4x4 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara before it's gone!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

