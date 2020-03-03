Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara GPS 4 DOOR

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara GPS 4 DOOR

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$33,680

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,272KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4689381
  • Stock #: V0513A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG3FL719779
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Jet Black Sahara. Great Condition and a BLAST to drive! Navigation, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Power Windows and so much more. Come see this beautiful black Jeep Wrangler Sahara before it's too late Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are opened until 9PM most nights. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while your test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

