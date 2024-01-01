Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The Forte’s interior comfortably accommodates five passengers. Notable standard features include: 15-inch steel wheels, Low-rolling-resistance tires, Heated side mirrors, Air conditioning, 60/40-split folding backseat, Bluetooth connectivity, CD audio system with MP3 and USB jacks, and <span style=color: #111111; font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Microsoft YaHei, Meiryo UI, Meiryo, Arial Unicode MS, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> It also provides better </span><span style=font-size: 16px; line-height: var(--cib-type-subtitle2-stronger-line-height); font-weight: var(--cib-type-subtitle2-stronger-font-weight); font-variation-settings: var(--cib-type-subtitle2-stronger-font-variation-settings); color: #111111; font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Microsoft YaHei, Meiryo UI, Meiryo, Arial Unicode MS, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>sound insulation</span>  <span class=js-trim-text style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px; data-text=<p><span class= data-wordcount=80>**COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ...</span><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;> ..</span></p>

2015 Kia Forte

132,665 KM

Details Description Features

$10,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Forte

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1710266438
  2. 1710266438
  3. 1710266438
  4. 1710266438
  5. 1710266438
  6. 1710266438
  7. 1710266438
  8. 1710266438
  9. 1710266438
  10. 1710266390
  11. 1710266438
  12. 1710266390
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,665KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFX4A68F5284275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,665 KM

Vehicle Description

The Forte’s interior comfortably accommodates five passengers. Notable standard features include: 15-inch steel wheels, Low-rolling-resistance tires, Heated side mirrors, Air conditioning, 60/40-split folding backseat, Bluetooth connectivity, CD audio system with MP3 and USB jacks, and  It also provides better sound insulation  **COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ... ..

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2012 Fiat 500 2dr Conv Pop for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Fiat 500 2dr Conv Pop 204,081 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM ProMaster SLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 RAM ProMaster SLT 158,280 KM $16,871 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Envision for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Buick Envision 178,290 KM $16,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte