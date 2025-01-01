$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Kia Forte
AUTOMATIC | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
114,242KM
VIN KNAFK4A65F5393677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,242 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! Automatic w/ Bluetooth, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, power windows, power locks, power mirrors and Sirius XM!
