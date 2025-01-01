Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW KMS!! Automatic w/ Bluetooth, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, power windows, power locks, power mirrors and Sirius XM!

2015 Kia Forte

114,242 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Forte

AUTOMATIC | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle
12178372

2015 Kia Forte

AUTOMATIC | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | LOW KMS!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,242KM
VIN KNAFK4A65F5393677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,242 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Automatic w/ Bluetooth, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, power windows, power locks, power mirrors and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2019 Honda Civic LX | 6-SPEED | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | DRIVER ASSIST for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX | 6-SPEED | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | DRIVER ASSIST 112,922 KM $17,428 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 EXECUTIVE AWD| 307HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Lexus RC 350 EXECUTIVE AWD| 307HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV 145,798 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START 77,790 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte