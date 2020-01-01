Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps!



Possibly the class leader among smaller cars. This Kia Rio is definitely worth your consideration. This 2015 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Manotick.



Rio's aggressive front-end styling, coupe-like roofline and muscular rear flanks express a sense of urgency, command and movement. This sedan has 62901 kms. It's red in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.





Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Fog Lamps Additional Features Rear View Camera

