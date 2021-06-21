Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Rondo

127,371 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Rondo

2015 Kia Rondo

4DR WGN AUTO LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Rondo

4DR WGN AUTO LX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7520355
  2. 7520355
  3. 7520355
  4. 7520355
  5. 7520355
  6. 7520355
  7. 7520355
  8. 7520355
  9. 7520355
  10. 7520355
  11. 7520355
  12. 7520355
  13. 7520355
  14. 7520355
  15. 7520355
  16. 7520355
  17. 7520355
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7520355
  • Stock #: 01110
  • VIN: KNAHT8A38F7115489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01110
  • Mileage 127,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
7 Passengers
Parking Sensors
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available


Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 10AM-5PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 10.8
L/100Km Hwy: 7.6

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 124,715 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape FWD...
 117,307 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 119,629 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory