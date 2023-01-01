$15,844+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2015 Kia Sorento
SX AWD V6|COOLED LEATHER, PANO ROOF| NAV| INFINITY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$15,844
- Listing ID: 10142580
- Stock #: 230639
- VIN: 5XYKWDA72FG623178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,090 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE SX ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 290HP V6, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, NAVIGATION AND INFINITY AUDIO!! Heated steering, rear park sensors, 19-in alloys, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, garage door opener, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
