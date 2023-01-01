Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

167,090 KM

Details Description

$15,844

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

SX AWD V6|COOLED LEATHER, PANO ROOF| NAV| INFINITY

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

167,090KM
Used
  • Stock #: 230639
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA72FG623178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,090 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE SX ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 290HP V6, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, NAVIGATION AND INFINITY AUDIO!! Heated steering, rear park sensors, 19-in alloys, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, garage door opener, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

