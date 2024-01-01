$11,408+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento
LX Premium
2015 Kia Sorento
LX Premium
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$11,408
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,556KM
VIN 5XYKTCA64FG605856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $11750 - Our Price is just $11408!
Styled to look both rugged and elegant, this Kia Sorento is definitely one of the top picks for a new and highly affordable SUV. This 2015 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Sorento has been designed with a wide stance and a long wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento's advanced safety systems have also been designed to help give you peace of mind every time you drive. Each feature has been engineered to help you maintain control while driving. The best part is that these systems were programmed to function automatically, leaving you free to focus on the road ahead. This SUV has 160,556 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$11,408
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2015 Kia Sorento