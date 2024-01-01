Menu
Styled to look both rugged and elegant, this Kia Sorento is definitely one of the top picks for a new and highly affordable SUV. This 2015 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The Sorento has been designed with a wide stance and a long wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorentos advanced safety systems have also been designed to help give you peace of mind every time you drive. Each feature has been engineered to help you maintain control while driving. The best part is that these systems were programmed to function automatically, leaving you free to focus on the road ahead. This SUV has 160,556 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2015 Kia Sorento

160,556 KM

Details Description

$11,408

+ tax & licensing
Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

VIN 5XYKTCA64FG605856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $11750 - Our Price is just $11408!

Styled to look both rugged and elegant, this Kia Sorento is definitely one of the top picks for a new and highly affordable SUV. This 2015 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Sorento has been designed with a wide stance and a long wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento's advanced safety systems have also been designed to help give you peace of mind every time you drive. Each feature has been engineered to help you maintain control while driving. The best part is that these systems were programmed to function automatically, leaving you free to focus on the road ahead. This SUV has 160,556 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
