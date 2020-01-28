2015 Kia Sorento

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
613-455-0255
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- 7 Passenger
- All Wheel Drive
- Heated Seats
- Parking Sensors
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Power Seat
- Power Windows
- Carfax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.3L
L/100Km City: 11.9
L/100Km Hwy: 8.4
Mechanical Equipment
3.041 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
66 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 3.3L V6 DOHC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Interior Equipment
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Compass
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior Equipment
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Door Handles
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Deep Tinted Glass
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Sensors
Side Impact Beams
Entertainment Equipment
Integrated Roof Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite, AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers
Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2