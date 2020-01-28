2015 Kia Sorento

- Certified

- 7 Passenger

- All Wheel Drive

- Heated Seats

- Parking Sensors

- Air Conditioning

- Alloy Wheels

- Cruise Control

- Keyless Entry

- Power Seat

- Power Windows

- Carfax Available

- Extended Warranty Available

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.3L

L/100Km City: 11.9

L/100Km Hwy: 8.4

Mechanical Equipment

3.041 Axle Ratio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

66 L Fuel Tank

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Electronic Transfer Case

Engine: 3.3L V6 DOHC

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Interior Equipment

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

3 12V DC Power Outlets

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Air Filtration

Analog Display

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim

Compass

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior Equipment

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Chrome Door Handles

Clearcoat Paint

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Deep Tinted Glass

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Rear Child Safety Locks

Rear Parking Sensors

Side Impact Beams

Entertainment Equipment

Integrated Roof Antenna

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite, AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers

Streaming Audio

Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features AWD

Parking Sensors

Automatic

