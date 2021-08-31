Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

152,590 KM

Details Description

$15,652

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | 17 ALLOYS | PARK SENSORS

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

152,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8002182
  • Stock #: 211410
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA67FG635319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 152,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value in this Kia with features including, 17 alloy wheels, heated seats, parking sensors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, USB/AUX input, Bluetooth, cruise control, rear window sunshades, tinted windows, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

