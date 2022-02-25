Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

93,873 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

2015 Kia Sorento

FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

93,873KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8349414
  • Stock #: 01289A
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A63FG609493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01289A
  • Mileage 93,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Parking Sensors
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

