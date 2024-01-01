Menu
Affordable KIA Soul+ equipped with Bluetooth, heated seats, tilt sterring wheel with audio and cruise controls, XM Satellite radio, keyless entry and more. Please contact us today for more information and to schedule your test drive. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.<br />SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.<br />FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.<br />All prices are plus HST and licence fees.<br />We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2015 Kia Soul

133,450 KM

$9,890

+ tax & licensing
Soul +

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

Used
133,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A51F7787049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24-0184
  • Mileage 133,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable KIA Soul+ equipped with Bluetooth, heated seats, tilt sterring wheel with audio and cruise controls, XM Satellite radio, keyless entry and more. Please contact us today for more information and to schedule your test drive. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

