2015 Kia Soul
EX| ONLY 58,000 KMS! | AUTO | HTD SEATS |BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alien Metallic
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,992 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 58,000 KMS!! Automatic EX w/ heated seats, Bluetooth, keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
