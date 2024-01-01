Menu
ONLY 58,000 KMS!! Automatic EX w/ heated seats, Bluetooth, keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 Kia Soul

57,992 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul

EX| ONLY 58,000 KMS! | AUTO | HTD SEATS |BLUETOOTH

11990199

2015 Kia Soul

EX| ONLY 58,000 KMS! | AUTO | HTD SEATS |BLUETOOTH

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,992KM
VIN KNDJP3A53F7817619

  • Exterior Colour Alien Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,992 KM

ONLY 58,000 KMS!! Automatic EX w/ heated seats, Bluetooth, keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Kia Soul