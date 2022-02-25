$CALL+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales
613-455-0255
2015 Kia Soul
EV 5dr Wagon Luxury
51,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8271906
- Stock #: 01453
- VIN: KNDJX3AE2F7000836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Prio Auto Sales
63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3