Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Soul

51,135 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

EV 5dr Wagon Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Soul

EV 5dr Wagon Luxury

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8271906
  2. 8271906
  3. 8271906
  4. 8271906
  5. 8271906
  6. 8271906
  7. 8271906
  8. 8271906
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8271906
  • Stock #: 01453
  • VIN: KNDJX3AE2F7000836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2015 Kia Soul EV 5dr...
 51,135 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 54,708 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus 5DR ...
 120,973 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory