Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Soul

81,855 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO EX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8333322
  2. 8333322
  3. 8333322
  4. 8333322
  5. 8333322
  6. 8333322
  7. 8333322
  8. 8333322
  9. 8333322
  10. 8333322
  11. 8333322
  12. 8333322
  13. 8333322
  14. 8333322
  15. 8333322
  16. 8333322
  17. 8333322
  18. 8333322
  19. 8333322
  20. 8333322
  21. 8333322
  22. 8333322
  23. 8333322
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8333322
  • Stock #: 01488
  • VIN: KNDJP3A53F7229431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01488
  • Mileage 81,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2014 Toyota Yaris 3d...
 91,328 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Dakota 4W...
 173,989 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 237,626 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory