2015 Land Rover Evoque

115,163 KM

Details Description Features

$24,588

+ tax & licensing
$24,588

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2015 Land Rover Evoque

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure City | 2 Sets of Wheels Included!

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure City | 2 Sets of Wheels Included!

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$24,588

+ taxes & licensing

115,163KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10215984
  Stock #: 36471
  VIN: SALVR2BG7FH007239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36471
  • Mileage 115,163 KM

Vehicle Description

We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Trailer Sway Control
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Speakers: 11
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Approach angle: 25 deg
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Ramp breakover angle: 22 deg
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.5')
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 2,350kg (5,181lbs)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Display: digital/analog
Wheel size: 19
Curb weight: 1,670kg (3,682lbs)
Parking sensors: front and rear
Engine bore x stroke: 87.5mm x 83.1mm (3.44 x 3.27)
Exterior height: 1,635mm (64.4)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Rear headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Front tires: 235/55VR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55VR19.0
Exterior length: 4,355mm (171.5)
Front headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Premium audio system: Meridian
Speaker type: Meridian
Manual-shift auto: CommandShift
Front shoulder room: 1,435mm (56.5)
Rear legroom: 925mm (36.4)
Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km
Towing capacity: 750kg (1,653lbs)
Payload: 500kg (1,102lbs)
Departure angle: 33 deg
Ground clearance (max): 240mm (9.4)
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,445 L (51 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 575 L (20 cu.ft.)
Maintenance warranty: 12 months/16,000km
Drive type: Terrain Response four-wheel
Horsepower: 240hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 240hp @ 5,500RPM
Torque: 250 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM
Engine torque: 250 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM
Front legroom: 1,020mm (40.2)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

