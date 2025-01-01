Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Land Rover Evoque

177,500 KM

Details Features

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Plus 5-Door

Watch This Vehicle
12649887

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Plus 5-Door

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

  1. 12649887
  2. 12649887
  3. 12649887
  4. 12649887
  5. 12649887
  6. 12649887
  7. 12649887
  8. 12649887
  9. 12649887
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,500KM
VIN SALVP2BG8FH964954

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

Used 2020 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Coupe for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Coupe 26,590 KM $94,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate SEL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate SEL 143,500 KM $18,750 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab LWB 5AT 4WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab LWB 5AT 4WD 151,500 KM $21,500 + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-695-XXXX

(click to show)

613-695-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

2015 Land Rover Evoque