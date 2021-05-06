2015 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
+ taxes & licensing
340 HP 3.0L Supercharged 4X4 with ONLY 48,000 KMS!!! HSE Premium Package. Premium 21'' black alloy wheels, heated/cooled Oxford perforated leather seats, navigation, panoramic sunroof, driver memory system, rear view camera with front and rear park assist sensors, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering, air suspension raise/lower, power liftgate, terrain select, tow package, front center console cooler compartment, power adjustable steering column, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, cargo cover, universal garage door opener, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Range Rover is extremely well equipped! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. awd, 4wd, SPORT
