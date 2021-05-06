Menu
2015 Land Rover Range Rover

48,550 KM

Details Description Features

$48,756

+ tax & licensing
$48,756

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE |21'' ALLOYS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARK ASSIST

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE |21'' ALLOYS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARK ASSIST

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$48,756

+ taxes & licensing

48,550KM
Used
  • Stock #: 210313
  • VIN: SALWR2VF3FA620748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 48,550 KM

Vehicle Description

340 HP 3.0L Supercharged 4X4 with ONLY 48,000 KMS!!! HSE Premium Package. Premium 21'' black alloy wheels, heated/cooled Oxford perforated leather seats, navigation, panoramic sunroof, driver memory system, rear view camera with front and rear park assist sensors, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering, air suspension raise/lower, power liftgate, terrain select, tow package, front center console cooler compartment, power adjustable steering column, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, cargo cover, universal garage door opener, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Range Rover is extremely well equipped! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. awd, 4wd, SPORT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

