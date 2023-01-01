$22,871+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-822-2725
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
5dr HB Pure
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,871
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10481106
- Stock #: A5154
- VIN: SALVN2BG7FH028314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,989 KM
Vehicle Description
LAND ROVER EVOQUE Fully Loaded!!! AWD, Pure City Sport Pkg, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assistance, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, only 132989 KM, Mint Showroom Condition, ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.