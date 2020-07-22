Menu
2015 Lexus CT 200h

89,976 KM

Details Description Features

$19,462

+ tax & licensing
$19,462

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Lexus CT 200h

2015 Lexus CT 200h

HYBRID -TOURING PKG w/ SUNROOF

2015 Lexus CT 200h

HYBRID -TOURING PKG w/ SUNROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,462

+ taxes & licensing

89,976KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5610096
  • Stock #: 200498
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH7F2239893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200498
  • Mileage 89,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Amazing fuel economy and luxury. Leather, sunroof, 17' alloy wheels, rear view camera, dual power + heated seats, dual zone climate control, air conditioning, full power group, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps, fog lamps,heated wipers, Bluetooth, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 pre-owned, full factory warranty, daily rental and Carproof report included le

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

