350 W/ TOURING PACKAGE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 8-inch display w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, power adjustable steering column, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, wood-trimmed steering wheel, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 Lexus ES

149,030 KM

Details Description

$21,154

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lexus ES

350 TOURING| LEATHER| SUNROOF| COOLED SEATS| NAV

12643566

2015 Lexus ES

350 TOURING| LEATHER| SUNROOF| COOLED SEATS| NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$21,154

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,030KM
VIN JTHBK1GG8F2184286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,030 KM

Vehicle Description

350 W/ TOURING PACKAGE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 8-inch display w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, power adjustable steering column, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, wood-trimmed steering wheel, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$21,154

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Lexus ES