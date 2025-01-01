$21,154+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lexus ES
350 TOURING| LEATHER| SUNROOF| COOLED SEATS| NAV
2015 Lexus ES
350 TOURING| LEATHER| SUNROOF| COOLED SEATS| NAV
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,030 KM
Vehicle Description
350 W/ TOURING PACKAGE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 8-inch display w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, power adjustable steering column, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, wood-trimmed steering wheel, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
