$25,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Lexus GS 350
2015 Lexus GS 350
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,734KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTHCE1BL1FA002160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 166,734 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 40,659 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited Vehicle Sold AS IS 296,352 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 28,718 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2015 Lexus GS 350