Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Lexus GS 350

166,734 KM

Details Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Lexus GS 350

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus GS 350

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,734KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHCE1BL1FA002160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,734 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 40,659 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited Vehicle Sold AS IS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited Vehicle Sold AS IS 296,352 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 28,718 KM $33,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus GS 350