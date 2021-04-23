Menu
2015 Lexus IS 250

108,661 KM

$24,652

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

F SPORT AWD F-SPORT 2 | BLIND SPOT | NAV | HEATED/COOLED L

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 108,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning 204 HP AWD F-Sport 2. Finished in Ultra White w/Rioja red leather interior, navigation, blind spot monitor, sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, 18'' alloy wheels, rear view camera, dual climate control, auto-dimming rear view mirror, ECO/Sport/Snow drive modes, electronic compass, full power group incl power seats with lumbar adjust, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, paddle shift, headlight washers, push button start, automatic LED headlamps, heated exterior mirrors, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This IS 250 AWD is impressive! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, F SPORT

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

