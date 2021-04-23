2015 Lexus IS 250

$24,652 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 6 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6998399

6998399 Stock #: 210445

210445 VIN: JTHCF1D27F5024965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 108,661 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Anti-Starter Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.