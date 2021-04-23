2015 Lexus IS 250

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Stunning 204 HP AWD F-Sport 2. Finished in Ultra White w/Rioja red leather interior, navigation, blind spot monitor, sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, 18'' alloy wheels, rear view camera, dual climate control, auto-dimming rear view mirror, ECO/Sport/Snow drive modes, electronic compass, full power group incl power seats with lumbar adjust, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, paddle shift, headlight washers, push button start, automatic LED headlamps, heated exterior mirrors, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This IS 250 AWD is impressive! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, F SPORT
