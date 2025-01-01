Menu
198,228 KM

LUXURY PKG, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. & COOLED SEAT

12086074

LUXURY PKG, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. & COOLED SEAT

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Used
198,228KM
VIN JTJBARBZ1F2003540

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 003540
  • Mileage 198,228 KM

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in from a very fastidious previous owner. Lexus continues to be the benchmark for other manufacturers to follow and this 2015 Lexus NX 200t Luxury is a prime example! Finished in Starlight Black Mica with gorgeous contrasting saddle tan leather seating surfaces, Lexus 10 speaker audio system, voice activated navigation, rain sensing wipers, automatic leveling LED headlamps, blindspot monitoring system, rear cross traffic alert, clearance and backup sensors, wood grain trim, 18 alloy wheels, power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, driver's seat memory seat, power moonroof, power tailgate, dual zone climate control, backup camera, windshield wiper deicer, rear privacy glass, heated steering wheel, bluetooth all compliment this stunning 2015 Lexus NX200t Luxury package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-XXXX

613-722-3030

613-722-3030

2015 Lexus NX 200t