$18,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus NX 200t
LUXURY PKG, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. & COOLED SEAT
2015 Lexus NX 200t
LUXURY PKG, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. & COOLED SEAT
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 003540
- Mileage 198,228 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in from a very fastidious previous owner. Lexus continues to be the benchmark for other manufacturers to follow and this 2015 Lexus NX 200t Luxury is a prime example! Finished in Starlight Black Mica with gorgeous contrasting saddle tan leather seating surfaces, Lexus 10 speaker audio system, voice activated navigation, rain sensing wipers, automatic leveling LED headlamps, blindspot monitoring system, rear cross traffic alert, clearance and backup sensors, wood grain trim, 18 alloy wheels, power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, driver's seat memory seat, power moonroof, power tailgate, dual zone climate control, backup camera, windshield wiper deicer, rear privacy glass, heated steering wheel, bluetooth all compliment this stunning 2015 Lexus NX200t Luxury package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales
Import Car Centre Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-722-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030