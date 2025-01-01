Menu
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2015 Lexus NX 200t

217,004 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lexus NX 200t

EXECUTIVE, LEATHER, ROOF, NAVI, HTD.& VENTED SEATS

13065419

2015 Lexus NX 200t

EXECUTIVE, LEATHER, ROOF, NAVI, HTD.& VENTED SEATS

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
217,004KM
VIN JTJBARBZ9F2011319

  • Exterior Colour Fire Agate Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,004 KM

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player

Leather Wrap Wheel

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2015 Lexus NX 200t