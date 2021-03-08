Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus RC 350

104,892 KM

Details Description Features

$29,984

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,984

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus RC 350

2015 Lexus RC 350

F-SPORT 2 | MARK LEVINSON \ PERFORATED AND COOLED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus RC 350

F-SPORT 2 | MARK LEVINSON \ PERFORATED AND COOLED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6667670
  2. 6667670
  3. 6667670
  4. 6667670
  5. 6667670
  6. 6667670
  7. 6667670
  8. 6667670
  9. 6667670
  10. 6667670
  11. 6667670
  12. 6667670
  13. 6667670
  14. 6667670
  15. 6667670
  16. 6667670
  17. 6667670
  18. 6667670
  19. 6667670
  20. 6667670
  21. 6667670
  22. 6667670
  23. 6667670
  24. 6667670
  25. 6667670
  26. 6667670
  27. 6667670
  28. 6667670
  29. 6667670
  30. 6667670
  31. 6667670
  32. 6667670
  33. 6667670
  34. 6667670
  35. 6667670
  36. 6667670
  37. 6667670
  38. 6667670
  39. 6667670
  40. 6667670
  41. 6667670
  42. 6667670
  43. 6667670
  44. 6667670
  45. 6667670
  46. 6667670
  47. 6667670
  48. 6667670
  49. 6667670
  50. 6667670
Contact Seller

$29,984

+ taxes & licensing

104,892KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6667670
  • Stock #: 210180
  • VIN: JTHSE5BC6F5002134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210180
  • Mileage 104,892 KM

Vehicle Description

SHOWROOM CONDITION !! Stunning F Sport-2 finished in Obsidian Black with heated/cooled Rioja Red leather seats, Premium Mark Levinson Audio, navigation, driver memory system, Blind Spot Detection System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, heated leather wrapped steering, rear view camera with front and rear park assist sensors, sunroof, 19' alloy wheels, Eco/Normal/Sport/Snow drive modes, dual climate control, power tilt/telescoping wheel, auto-dimming rear view mirror with universal garage door opener, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/Sirius XM/CD with USB/aux inputs, paddle shift, push button start, automatic LED headlamps, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. This RC 350 AWD is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, F SPORT

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 55,140 KM
$28,984 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue AW...
 67,539 KM
$14,289 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Qu...
 60,208 KM
$26,326 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory