2015 Lexus RC 350

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
SHOWROOM CONDITION !! Stunning F Sport-2 finished in Obsidian Black with heated/cooled Rioja Red leather seats, Premium Mark Levinson Audio, navigation, driver memory system, Blind Spot Detection System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, heated leather wrapped steering, rear view camera with front and rear park assist sensors, sunroof, 19' alloy wheels, Eco/Normal/Sport/Snow drive modes, dual climate control, power tilt/telescoping wheel, auto-dimming rear view mirror with universal garage door opener, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/Sirius XM/CD with USB/aux inputs, paddle shift, push button start, automatic LED headlamps, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. This RC 350 AWD is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, F SPORT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8