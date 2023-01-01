Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda CX-5

346,171 KM

Details Features

$6,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,488

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda CX-5

2015 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

  1. 1687015906
  2. 1687015911
  3. 1687015918
  4. 1687015922
  5. 1687015926
  6. 1687015929
  7. 1687015934
  8. 1687015938
  9. 1687015943
  10. 1687015949
  11. 1687015954
  12. 1687015958
  13. 1687015963
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,488

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
346,171KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080003
  • VIN: JM3KE4CYXF0498405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 346,171 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

2010 Toyota RAV4 2WD...
 144,872 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson ...
 169,163 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Rogue AW...
 235,248 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory