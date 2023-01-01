$12,500+ tax & licensing
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5
FWD 4dr Auto GS
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
221,948KM
Used
- Stock #: 229031
- VIN: JM3KE2CY3F0450569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 221,948 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Fuel economy city: 9.6L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.)
Manual driver lumbar support
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: push button start only
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Blind spot: warning
Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Front shoulder room: 1,460mm (57.5)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Primary LCD size: 5.8
Front headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Exterior height: 1,670mm (65.7)
Horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM
Torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 3,250RPM
Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM
Engine torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 3,250RPM
Exterior length: 4,555mm (179.3)
Rear legroom: 997mm (39.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,363mm (53.7)
Interior cargo volume: 966 L (34 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,852 L (65 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
GVWR: 1,987kg (4,381lbs)
Curb weight: 1,533kg (3,380lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Sunroof sunshade: manual
