2015 Mazda CX-5

$12,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 1 , 9 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10471536

10471536 Stock #: 229031

229031 VIN: JM3KE2CY3F0450569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 229031

Mileage 221,948 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rain Sensing Wipers Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km Manual-shift auto Number of doors: 4 Engine displacement: 2.5 L Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Rear cargo: liftgate 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Tailpipe finisher: chrome Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Front tires: 225/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0 Fuel economy city: 9.6L/100 km Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.) Manual driver lumbar support PREMIUM CLOTH Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: push button start only Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Blind spot: warning Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0) Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2) Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Front shoulder room: 1,460mm (57.5) Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5) Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4) Primary LCD size: 5.8 Front headroom: 990mm (39.0) Exterior height: 1,670mm (65.7) Horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM Torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 3,250RPM Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM Engine torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 3,250RPM Exterior length: 4,555mm (179.3) Rear legroom: 997mm (39.3) Rear hiproom: 1,363mm (53.7) Interior cargo volume: 966 L (34 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,852 L (65 cu.ft.) Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L GVWR: 1,987kg (4,381lbs) Curb weight: 1,533kg (3,380lbs) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Seat Upholstery: premium cloth Engine litres: 2.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Sunroof sunshade: manual

