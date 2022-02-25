2015 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 1 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8357754

8357754 Stock #: 22-0185A

22-0185A VIN: JM3KE4CY0F0465123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,189 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.