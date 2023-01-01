Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

85,374 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

MANUAL

MANUAL

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,374KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10054512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,374 KM

