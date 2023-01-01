Menu
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

Compare at $14647 - Our Price is just $14220!

Purposeful handling, fuel efficient engines and an ideal ride and handling balance keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among our favorites in the compact class. - edmunds.com This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This sedan has 155,024 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

155,024 KM

Details Description Features

$14,220

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Bluetooth

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$14,220

+ taxes & licensing

155,024KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1V73FM207638

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,024 KM

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

Purposeful handling, fuel efficient engines and an ideal ride and handling balance keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among our favorites in the compact class. - edmunds.com This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This sedan has 155,024 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Bluetooth

