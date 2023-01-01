$14,220+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$14,220
+ taxes & licensing
155,024KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1V73FM207638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
Compare at $14647 - Our Price is just $14220!
Purposeful handling, fuel efficient engines and an ideal ride and handling balance keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among our favorites in the compact class. - edmunds.com This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This sedan has 155,024 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
