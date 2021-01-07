2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tires: P205/60R16 AS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Wheels: 16" Alloy Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3 -inc: colour touch-screen display, 6-speakers, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, SD card slot, auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

