Compare at $10710 - Our Live Market Price is just $10298!
The little Mazda delivers nearly unparalleled quality and style in its class. And, in terms of performance, I would say it is hitting on all cylinders! - digitaltrends.com This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This hatchback has 127,815 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $78.66 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value. We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster