2015 Mazda MAZDA3

127,815 KM

$10,298

+ tax & licensing
$10,298

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Bluetooth - $79 B/W

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Bluetooth - $79 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$10,298

+ taxes & licensing

127,815KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6481342
  Stock #: 20-0139A
  VIN: 3MZBM1L78FM130588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

Compare at $10710 - Our Live Market Price is just $10298!

The little Mazda delivers nearly unparalleled quality and style in its class. And, in terms of performance, I would say it is hitting on all cylinders! - digitaltrends.com This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This hatchback has 127,815 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $78.66 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3 -inc: colour touch-screen display, 6-speakers, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, SD card slot, auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

