2015 Mazda MAZDA3

78,295 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport AT 4-Door

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport AT 4-Door

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

Certified

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

78,295KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6727901
  Stock #: 00894
  VIN: 3MZBM1U71FM194843

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,295 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Parking Sensors
  • Push Start
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. 

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

