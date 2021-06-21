Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

77,435 KM

Details Description

$11,360

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,360

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX with WINTER TRIES

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX with WINTER TRIES

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 7393547
  2. 7393547
  3. 7393547
  4. 7393547
  5. 7393547
  6. 7393547
  7. 7393547
  8. 7393547
  9. 7393547
  10. 7393547
  11. 7393547
  12. 7393547
  13. 7393547
  14. 7393547
Contact Seller

$11,360

+ taxes & licensing

77,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7393547
  • Stock #: X0364B
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U79FM235865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Used Mazda 3 for sale. This manual Mazda3 drive like new and comes with Winter tires on rims! DonÃ¨t miss out on this amazing offer. Ideal for any Canadian on a budget. This affordable preowned Mazda3 comes with keyless entry, bluetooth with voice command, winter tires and more. Dont delay, call us today 613 - 596 -1006

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 77,435 KM
$11,360 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST 4X4...
 95,353 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler 300 S ...
 48,702 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory