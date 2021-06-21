2015 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
Used Mazda 3 for sale. This manual Mazda3 drive like new and comes with Winter tires on rims! DonÃ¨t miss out on this amazing offer. Ideal for any Canadian on a budget. This affordable preowned Mazda3 comes with keyless entry, bluetooth with voice command, winter tires and more. Dont delay, call us today 613 - 596 -1006
