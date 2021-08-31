Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

118,124 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7986222
  2. 7986222
  3. 7986222
  4. 7986222
  5. 7986222
  6. 7986222
  7. 7986222
  8. 7986222
  9. 7986222
  10. 7986222
  11. 7986222
  12. 7986222
  13. 7986222
  14. 7986222
  15. 7986222
  16. 7986222
  17. 7986222
  18. 7986222
  19. 7986222
  20. 7986222
  21. 7986222
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7986222
  • Stock #: 01310
  • VIN: 3MZBM1K75FM142151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01310
  • Mileage 118,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Remote Starter
Push Start
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 118,124 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru WRX 4dr ...
 68,347 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 4d...
 83,810 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory