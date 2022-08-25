Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

119,126 KM

Details Description

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AT 4-Door

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AT 4-Door

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

119,126KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9006475
  Stock #: AA608
  VIN: 3MZBM1V75FM209553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA608
  • Mileage 119,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

