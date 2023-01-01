Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

155,300 KM

Details Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

  1. 1676991411
  2. 1676991411
  3. 1676991411
  4. 1676991411
  5. 1676991411
  6. 1676991411
  7. 1676991411
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
155,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639007
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U76FM211748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 155,300 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit LX
 76,500 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit LX
 145,300 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory